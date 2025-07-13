Messi Brace Sees Inter Miami Past Nashville

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

MIAMI: Lionel Messi scored on either side of halftime to fire Inter Miami to a 2-1 home win over Nashville in a Major League Soccer match on Sunday.

The Argentina captain put his side ahead with a low free-kick that deflected into the far corner off the Nashville wall.

Hany Mukhtar equalized by heading home at the near post after Andy Najar's cross.

Inter Miami went back in front in the 62nd minute through Messi, who picked off a pass from goalkeeper Joe Willis and slotted in from 12 yards.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 15 MLS games this year.

"There aren't very many words. It's incredible what he continues to do," Inter manager Javier Mascherano told reporters. "I've said it a thousand times; he is the flag for our team and our leader. He shows us the way to compete."

Inter Miami is now fifth in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 games, five points behind leader Philadelphia but with three games in hand.

