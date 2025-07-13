Switzerland's Highest Campsite Closes Due To Mudslide Risks

Deutsch de Höchstgelegener Schweizer Campingplatz muss schliessen Original Read more: Höchstgelegener Schweizer Campingplatz muss schliesse

This content was published on July 13, 2025 - 10:37

The mayor of Evolène, Virginie Gaspoz, confirmed a report by the newspaper Le Nouvelliste to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday.

After storms in 2024, which led to flooding of the River Borgne and weakened the river banks, it was known that the hazard map would be updated, she said.

“We had hoped that we would be able to operate the campsite this year, as we knew that the current zoning plan would be revised,” she continued. But the canton decided otherwise.

According to the cantonal building commission, the danger situation at the campsite in Arolla, located at the foot of the mountains and on the banks of the Borgne, has worsened. The safety of visitors is no longer guaranteed.

The commission therefore ordered the immediate closure of the campsite on June 12. The campsite owners lodged an appeal, but canton Valais rejected it and confirmed the planned closure on July 13.

