Gotthard Traffic Queue Hits 11Km At Start Of Holiday Season

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The start of the summer holidays saw long traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel on Saturday. Queues of traffic between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri were up to 11 kilometres long early in the morning. This content was published on July 13, 2025 - 11:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The wait on the A2 motorway before the Gotthard north portal was almost two hours, the TCS said on its website. On Saturday afternoon, the traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen was still six kilometres long, with a waiting time of around one hour.

Northbound, between Quinto and the Airolo rest area in canton Ticino, it was also blocked due to heavy traffic, with an estimated wait of 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Further south, travellers also had to wait around twenty minutes at the Italian border crossing at Chiasso-Brogeda.

On Saturday afternoon, traffic jams formed on the Gotthard between Buochs, canton Nidwalden and the Seelisberg tunnel on Lake Lucerne. According to the TCS, travellers lost around 25 minutes here due to heavy traffic and a closed lane.

