Environment Director Warns Of Increasing Climate-Related Risks In Switzerland

2025-07-13 02:07:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has warned of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland in an interview with SonntagsBlick on Sunday. This content was published on July 13, 2025 - 11:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
“Natural hazards are becoming more frequent and more intense, and Switzerland is becoming more vulnerable because of its population density,” Katrin Schneeberger told SonntagsBlick.

The thawing of permafrost is a major problem that is making mountains less stable, resulting in more frequent landslides and rockfalls, she said.

This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.

