Environment Director Warns Of Increasing Climate-Related Risks In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schweiz
Original
Read more: Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schwei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Natural hazards are becoming more frequent and more intense, and Switzerland is becoming more vulnerable because of its population density,” Katrin Schneeberger told SonntagsBlick.
The thawing of permafrost is a major problem that is making mountains less stable, resulting in more frequent landslides and rockfalls, she said.More More The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?
This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment