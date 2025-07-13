Environment Director Warns Of Increasing Climate-Related Risks In Switzerland

Deutsch de Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schweiz Original Read more: Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schwei

“Natural hazards are becoming more frequent and more intense, and Switzerland is becoming more vulnerable because of its population density,” Katrin Schneeberger told SonntagsBlick.

The thawing of permafrost is a major problem that is making mountains less stable, resulting in more frequent landslides and rockfalls, she said.

