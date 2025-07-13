Prosecutors Raid The Home Of The Former Director Of Ifarhu And Confiscate His Vehicle -
The former director of Ifarhu, who also works as a university professor, is being held provisionally for the crime of unjust enrichment. According to an audit report from the Comptroller General's Office, an unjustified increase in assets of $419,331 was detected, an amount that exceeds the assets Meneses declared during his tenure at Ifarhu between 2019 and 2023. He was also charged with money laundering and embezzlement, related to an alleged loss of assets totaling $24 million in the handling of financial aid provided by the institution. Meneses's legal defense has filed an appeal, the hearing of which has been scheduled for the coming days.
