Busy Weekend As Panama Police Arrest 152 People In The Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Within the framework of the Firmness Plan, in the last 24 hours, the National Police arrested 152 people: 114 of them official, 18 for administrative offenses, 9 in flagrante delicto, and 11 for micro-trafficking.

Ninety-seven search warrants were conducted, and seven firearms, 107 rounds of ammunition, 33 packages of drugs, B/. 15,000 in cash, and two vehicles were recovered.

In traffic matters, 1,173 tickets were issued for various violations, including 170 for speeding, 89 for inadequate lights, 14 for talking on a cell phone, 19 for expired licenses, and eight for proven drunk driving. Forty-three vehicles were also towed.

