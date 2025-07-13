SIAC Developments Begins Handover Of The Central In New Capital With Over 70% Delivered, 90% Sold - Dailynewsegypt
Nahla El Ebiary, Managing Director of SIAC Developments, commented:“At The Central, we are not merely delivering administrative offices; we are building a foundation for growth-an integrated environment that supports success and offers tangible long-term investment value. This has always been our top priority across all our projects. We are committed to ensuring that The Central stands as a benchmark for competitive Egyptian developments locally and internationally.”
El Ebiary added that the project provides businesses with a prime location, designs by top experts, advanced facilities, and strict adherence to implementation schedules-highlighting the company's dedication to meeting delivery deadlines.
The Central was specifically designed to create an optimal working environment that supports business growth and maximizes investment returns. The project is being constructed by SIAC Construction, a leading firm behind numerous landmark administrative, industrial, and residential projects in Egypt and the wider region.
Targeting businesses of all sizes, The Central offers a range of administrative units suitable for startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. The project comprises a G+7 building with two basement parking levels, dedicated archive and storage areas, and five high-speed elevators. It also features an extensive array of services and amenities to support corporate employees and visitors alike.
In line with global best practices, The Central applies the highest sustainability standards. Its smart building infrastructure is equipped to support modern technology systems-including security, access control, and energy management. The project also integrates solar energy solutions to reduce operational costs and environmental impact, while sustainable construction materials and design principles ensure long-term environmental responsibility.
Adding further value, long-term facility management at The Central will be handled by SIAC FM-a sister company under SIAC Holding and a market leader in facilities and real estate asset management-guaranteeing ongoing maintenance and service quality for clients.
