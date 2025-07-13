Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrike Of Water Distribution Point In Central Gaza Strip

2025-07-13 02:01:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten Palestinians were martyred, and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted central Gaza Sunday morning.
Medical sources in Gaza reported that amongst the victims are six children, while sixteen others were injured as a result of the airstrike that targeted a water distribution point in the New Camp area northwest of the Nuseirat camp.
The casualty toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Sunday dawn has reached about 29 martyrs, more than half of them in the Nuseirat Camp, according to the reports.

