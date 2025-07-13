403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
10 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrike Of Water Distribution Point In Central Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten Palestinians were martyred, and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted central Gaza Sunday morning.
Medical sources in Gaza reported that amongst the victims are six children, while sixteen others were injured as a result of the airstrike that targeted a water distribution point in the New Camp area northwest of the Nuseirat camp.
The casualty toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Sunday dawn has reached about 29 martyrs, more than half of them in the Nuseirat Camp, according to the reports.
Medical sources in Gaza reported that amongst the victims are six children, while sixteen others were injured as a result of the airstrike that targeted a water distribution point in the New Camp area northwest of the Nuseirat camp.
The casualty toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Sunday dawn has reached about 29 martyrs, more than half of them in the Nuseirat Camp, according to the reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment