Qatar Diabetes Association Holds Volunteer Training Workshop
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Diabetes Association has organised an extensive training workshop for 121 registered volunteers.
This training program came as part of the Association's ongoing efforts to equip its volunteers with the skills needed to support people living with diabetes and to empower them to take part in awareness and community initiatives held throughout the year.
The workshop featured a series of educational lectures on diabetes and healthy nutrition, along with a comprehensive overview of the services provided by the Association.
It also included a session titled "Art of Engaging with the Public at Events and Gatherings," delivered by trainer Mohammed Hassan Bahloul for English-speaking participants, and trainer Saeed Al Aidah for Arabic speakers. The session aimed to enhance volunteers' communication skills and their ability to interact effectively with visitors during events.
In addition, Qatar Red Crescent conducted a training workshop on basic first aid principles, equipping volunteers with the knowledge and confidence to respond professionally to emergency situations.
In a related effort, the Association launched a series of summer activities in collaboration with Qatar Sports for All Federation. These included participation in a summer camp program, as part of its commitment to integrating health and diabetes awareness into recreational and community-based events.
The Association also organized its annual summer gathering for "Al Bawasil" -young diabetes champions-who had taken part in Al Bawasil Camp. The event offered an opportunity for children and their families to come together in a joyful, interactive setting that fostered social bonds.
Qatar Diabetes Association continues to affirm its steadfast commitment to community engagement, supporting both volunteers and children with diabetes through training and recreational programs that promote health awareness in a safe and positive environment.
