Implementing Amir's Directives, Civil Defense Council Holds Extraordinary Meeting To Compensate Those Affected By Iranian Missile Interception
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In implementation of the high directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, an extraordinary meeting of the Civil Defense Council convened with the participation of representatives from relevant authorities.
Chaired by HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who is also the Chairman of the Civil Defense Council, the extraordinary meeting was held to assess and evaluate the damages resulting from the interception of Iranian missiles and to compensate affected citizens and residents.
In a statement released Sunday, the Ministry of Interior said that the Council reviewed the urgent measures previously taken and approved specific mechanisms that were immediately put into effect, to ensure the prompt implementation of these high directives and contribute to addressing the impact of the incident.
