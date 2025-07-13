Moi Announces Compensation For Citizens, Residents For Damage From Iranian Missile Interception Incident
Doha, Qatar: In continuation of the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Civil Defence Council, announced on Sunday that compensation will be provided to citizens and residents whose private properties (residential buildings, vehicles, industrial facilities, and commercial establishments) have sustained damages as a result of falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian missiles.
These damages must have been previously documented through official reports filed with the competent security departments.
The affected individuals will be contacted by the Civil Defence Council to complete the compensation procedures in accordance with the approved laws and regulations.
Individuals who have not yet documented their cases may still submit a compensation request via the Metrash application within two (2) days from the date of this announcement.
This can be done by accessing the "Requests" icon located under the "Communicate with Us" window of the app, selecting the designated service, filling in the required information, providing a description and address, uploading any images or supporting documents (if available), and finally confirming the submission of the request.
MoI stressed that no claims will be accepted after the expiration of the mentioned deadline.
