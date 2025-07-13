Heavy Rain Batters UP, HP, Rajasthan Northern India Braces For Continued Monsoon Surge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) India is currently experiencing an active monsoon phase, with widespread rainfall and dynamic weather conditions reported across the northern and central regions.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, the past 24 hours saw significant precipitation in several states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated areas in Uttar Pradesh recorded very heavy rainfall, with Mahroni in Lalitpur receiving 163 mm, Lalitpur 147 mm, and Fatehpur Tehsil (Banki) 140 mm.

Additional heavy showers were observed in Banda, Bijnor, and Varanasi, while Beberu in Banda district saw 110 mm.

In Rajasthan, Manoharthana in Jhalawar received 115 mm, Sallopat in Banswara 95 mm, and Jaswantpura in Jalour 78 mm. Himachal Pradesh's Murari Devi registered 126 mm, and Manethi in Haryana recorded 82.3 mm. Thunderstorms and lightning were reported across East Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Northwest India, excluding Haryana.

Isolated hailstorms occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, while gusty winds swept through Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh.

The seven-day forecast indicates continued rainfall across the region. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to see fairly widespread to widespread showers through July 19.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, while Punjab and Haryana, including Delhi, will see scattered showers tapering to isolated activity later in the week.

Rajasthan is forecast to receive moderate rainfall, with East Rajasthan seeing more consistent precipitation than the western part.

Maximum temperatures across the plains of Northwest India are expected to remain stable over the next five days.

The IMD advises residents to stay informed through the MAUSAM app for location-specific forecasts, the Meghdoot app for agricultural advisories, and the Damini app for lightning alerts.

With monsoon conditions intensifying, weather experts have urged caution in flood-prone and hilly areas. The evolving weather pattern underscores the importance of preparedness and real-time updates to mitigate risks and ensure public safety.