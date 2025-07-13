Returnee Children To Be Enrolled In Educational Institutions: Moe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that children of Afghan refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan will be enrolled in educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, the MoE said these children are being admitted to all government schools, Darul Ulooms, religious seminaries, and other public and private educational institutions, ensuring they can continue their education without interruption.

The ministry emphasized its full commitment to providing education for the children of returning migrants and affirmed its readiness to take on this responsibility.

The MoE also urged parents, religious scholars, and humanitarian organizations to support the initiative.

This announcement follows a statement by Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, who said that around 500,000 Afghan refugees returned from Iran in June alone.

He added that up to 30,000 Afghan migrants are currently being forcibly returned each day via the Islam Qala border in Herat, with another 10,000 returning daily through the Abresham crossing in Nimroz.

kk/sa