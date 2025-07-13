Thousands Of Children Contract Diarrhea In Logar Last Month

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Diarrhea disease among children has increased at an unprecedented rate in central Logar province, an official said on Sunday.

Governor spokesman Sediq Ahmad Sediqi told Pajhwok Afghan News based on Public Health Department statistics, more than 6,500 children suffering from diarrhea were brought to hospitals in Pul-e-Alam city and districts in the past month.

He said among 435 of these children were refereed to the Logar Provincial Hospital (Nayeb Aminullah Logari).

According to the spokesman, health officials attribute the spread of the disease to hot weather, recent floods, and malnutrition among children.

Hospitals have facilities for treating diarrheal diseases and efforts are being made to raise awareness among citizens about prevention of the disease in the country, Sediq added.

On the other hand, Sherbaz, whose three children are suffering from diarrhea, told Pajhwok at Logar Provincial Hospital that hundreds of children have contracted the disease due to the extreme heat, and some have lost their lives due to it.

He emphasized the Ministry of Public Health should double facilities for treating patients in the capital, Pul-i-Alam, and district health centers.

hz/ma