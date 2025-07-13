Ghazni Governor Says Fully Support Local Media, Journalists

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok: The governor of southern Ghazni province has assured local media and journalists of his full support and emphasized on their access to information during a coordination meeting with media representatives.

Mullah Abdul Samad Javid, at a meeting with local journalists and representatives of media outlets, said that his administration offered comprehensive support to all media organisations in the province.

He said there were currently no serious challenges facing the media in Ghazni and if any journalist or media outlet encounters any problems, efforts would be made to find a swift solution.

He added that the provincial administration was committed to improving access to information for journalists.

“We are dedicated to supporting the media, both in terms of providing information and in other areas,” he said.“However, we also expect the media and journalists to operate within the framework of Islamic values and national interests.”

At the same time, Information and Culture Director Mullah Hamidullah Nisar said his department maintained good ties with the media and held monthly coordination meetings to address journalists' challenges and achievements.

He added:“Over the past one and a half years, we have introduced media officers in many departments to ensure journalists can access information more easily.”

Meanwhile, Gulab Amiri, Head of the Journalists' Safety Committee for the Southeastern Zone, said:“Access to information and reporting are human rights and recognised values under Afghanistan's current laws. Officials must take this seriously.”

Mohammad Arif Lewal, a journalist in Ghazni, told Pajhwok Afghan News that there were still challenges in accessing information, especially regarding security and investigative matters.

He said the Islamic Emirate should take steps to facilitate timely and accurate access to information for journalists so they could inform the public responsibly.

At the end of the meeting, journalists called for more such gatherings to help resolve issues through dialogue.

kk/ma