Child Rescued From Kidnappers In Balkh
KABUL (Pajhwok): A child abducted in northern Balkh province has been rescued, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Sunday.
MoI spokesman Mufti Abdul Matin Qani told Pajhwok Afghan News security forces successfully rescued the child, who had been abducted from Saleem square area of Mazar-i-Sharif city.
He said in these operations – led by the governor –“all the kidnappers and their hideouts were destroyed” and the rescued child was handed over to his family.
Qani said he would share more details about the inident with the media later.
hz/ma
