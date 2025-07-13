Herat Saffron Expo Aims To Support Local Products, Attract Investment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Deputy Spokesman for Islamic Emirate during a visit to the National and International Saffron Exhibition in western Herat province said Afghanistan was no longer just a consumer country, but had achieved self-sufficiency in 131 products.

At this exhibition, IEA's Deputy Spokesman Maulvi Hamdullah Fitrat told reporters the government was committed to promoting domestic production and supporting the marketing of these products at national and international levels.

He said Afghanistan today was not just a consumer country, but had reached self-sufficiency in more than 130 production sectors.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Ahmadullah Muttaqi explained the ground has been prepared to attract investment by ensuring complete security in the country.

His department always supports programs related to the growth of culture, production, and support for domestic businessmen and industrialists, Muttaqi added.

On the other hand, Mohammad Younus Qazizada, head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, called the holding of the exhibition a positive step in introducing domestic products.

The national and international saffron flower exhibition is being held at the Herat Industrial City with the aim of supporting domestic production. Domestic products are displayed through more than 100 booths.

Currently, Afghanistan, especially Herat province, has a high capacity in cultivation and production of saffron that has achieved first place globally, Qazizada explained while welcoming the holding of such exhibitions.

Along with Afghan industrialists, traders from neighboring countries have also participated in this exhibition, which will last for four days.

hz/ma