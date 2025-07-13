Female Doctor Offers Free Healthcare To Returning Women

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Dr. Soraya Qayumi, an obstetrician-gynecologist in northern Jawzjan province, has started voluntarily providing free health services to Afghan women returning from Iran in the province.

Health services are one of the basic needs of thousands of Afghan migrants being deported from Iran, Pakistan and Turkey daily to the country in hot weather.

Dr. Qayumi, who has 25 years of experience in the obstetrics and gynecology department, explained she examined destitute returnee women and girls for free every day from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and, if necessary, she performed necessary operations free of charge.

In additional to providing health services, she also provides essential medicines to patients in need to effectively help them with their treatment.

“I do not see this task as just a health task, but rather as a human obligation. My goal is to lift the burden off those who are in difficult economic circumstances through my profession”: she added while examining a returnee woman.

According to her, this was not the first action she had taken, last year she had provided free health services to 150 patients.

“We lived in Iran for six years, and after being deported, I faced many health problems; I suffered from severe anemia and gynecological pains, but now I am happy that Dr. Sahib examined me and gave me medicine for free, and I am very grateful to her”: Anahita, a returnee, said.

Anhita said she was also sick in Iran, but could not afford treatment due to economic problems.

According to Karima, another returnee, she has been facing gynecological problems for years, but due to financial problems, she could not see a doctor.

She described Dr. Soraya's action as valuable and humanitarian, and added other doctors should take similar action.

hz/ma