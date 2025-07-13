Liverpool Begin Pre-Season With 3-1 Win Over Preston In Emotional Tribute To Diogo Jota And Brother Andre Silva
Ahead of kick-off, a poignant atmosphere enveloped the stadium. Preston players laid a wreath in front of the travelling Liverpool fans, and both teams observed a minute's silence. A stirring live rendition of *You'll Never Walk Alone* preceded the match, while players from both sides wore black armbands. On the 20-minute mark, the entire stadium rose to applaud as an image of the brothers was shown, prompting a moving, extended chant of Jota's song from the away section.
Tributes to Diogo and Andre didn't stop there. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrated his goal in the second half by mimicking Jota's iconic goal celebrations, while Cody Gakpo later marked his strike with a gesture referencing Jota's shirt number – 20 – drawing cheers and tears from the travelling supporters.
On the field, the Reds produced a promising performance. Conor Bradley opened the scoring late in the first half, with assists from teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa in the build-up. Nunez doubled the lead after the break, capitalising on a defensive error, and Gakpo added a third in the final minutes after Preston's Liam Lindsay had pulled one back with a powerful header.
Arne Slot opted to field two separate XIs in each half at Deepdale on Sunday afternoon, with the first-half line-up featuring Giorgi Mamardashvili and the second-half team including Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment