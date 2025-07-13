Want To Easily Earn Passive Income From BTC, XRP, DOGE? Your Phone Is Your Smartest Investment.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mint Miner cloud mining free app, easy to operate, safe and easy to use

London, UK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One morning between coffee and commute

Let's be honest: not everyone has time to study cryptocurrency charts, build mining machines, or chase the next blockbuster coin. But what if earning Bitcoin, XRP, DOGE, ETH and other cryptocurrencies is as easy as checking the weather?

With MintMiner , all this is really possible.

This high-end and compact app is quietly becoming popular for one simple and important thing: it helps ordinary people earn real passive income without worrying about it, without experience, equipment, or pressure.

Your new morning ritual?

Get up → Check crypto earnings → Take a sip of coffee.

MintMiner is like letting your money work automatically in the background while you focus on living a good life. Whether you are in a meeting, buying groceries, or walking the dog, your phone is silently helping you "mine coins" 24 hours a day. You don't have to stare at the chart, just watch your account balance go up little by little.

How to operate? (Really super simple)

MintMiner App (iOS and Android)

1. Register with your email in just a few seconds and get a $15 mining start-up bonus immediately

Choose a cloud mining contract that suits you





MintMiner provides a variety of flexible contracts suitable for different budgets and target users, supporting mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, XRP, LTC, ETC, etc.

3. Automatically receive income every day, withdraw coins at any time, and use them flexibly - your coins, you decide

The App interface is super easy to use

Intuitive income dashboard, easy to get started

Contract progress and income trends are clear at a glance

Daily sign-in rewards

Real-time push of income reminders

Withdraw coins with one click, no delays, no hidden fees

This is what "passive income" should look like.

It's not just for "cryptocurrency people"

Parents who take care of their kids full-time

Busy professionals

College students who want to learn about cryptocurrencies

Retirees who want to increase their income

Everyone with a smartphone and a little curiosity

Invite friends, and everyone can mine easily

You invite Emma, she buys a computing power contract worth $500, and you immediately earn $15

Emma invites Ben, Ben invests $1,000, and you can get an extra $20

You don't do anything, the app settles for you, this is the "easy money network effect"

Real user feedback:

"I'm making money while I sleep and even while I drink wine. This app is amazing."

--Ashley, Denver

"I used to think that cryptocurrencies were only for geeks. Now even my grandma is mining Dogecoin."

--Marcus, Austin

Green Mining

Global cloud mining service platform, originated in London, UK in 2016. MintMiner runs on more than 100 green data centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, connecting to the global green energy mine network. That's right, no electricity bills, no fan noise, and no equipment installation required.

The crypto craze is not over yet--it's evolving

Bitcoin is rushing towards $111,000, and currencies such as XRP and Solana continue to rise. Now is a good time to enter the market. But this time it's not based on hype, but on truly useful tools.

MintMiner, that's the tool.

It's ready, are you?

Start your“second income” now?

Let me say it again: Sign up and get $15 free mining quota, plus daily sign-in rewards!

Learn more:

Download APP: iOS / Android

Attachment

MintMiner

CONTACT: Learn more: Download APP: iOS / Android ...