XRP Whale Accumulation And ETF Expectations Signal A Strategic Shift - JA Mining Offers Structured Alternatives To Market Volatility

London, UK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP has returned to the market spotlight with strong momentum, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $7.3 billion and peaking at $2.96 before a technical pullback. On-chain analysis shows that high-net-worth holders have accumulated more than 190 million XRP in the past week, coinciding with growing investor interest in the ProShares XRP ETF (slated to launch on July 18). Meanwhile, XRP Ledger's EVM-compatible sidechain deployed more than 1,400 smart contracts in just seven days, marking a sharp acceleration in ecosystem activity.

Analysts point to the convergence of institutional capital inflows and on-chain utility growth as indicative of a broader structural shift in XRP's investment narrative. While speculation has historically dominated the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, current trends suggest that investors are now increasingly seeking predictable and infrastructure-based yield strategies.

One solution that is gaining traction is JA Mining , a cloud mining platform that enables individuals and institutional users to earn passive income through mainstream currencies such as XRP without having to manage hardware, electricity, or technical configurations. JA Mining's automated mining contracts pay daily earnings directly into accounts, making it a convenient alternative to traditional trading or holding.

Example Contract Yields (Updated July 2025):

LTC Classic Miner – $200 | 2 Days | $7/day → Total: $14

DOGE Innovative Miner – $2,420 | 3 Days | $86.88/day → Total: $260.63

DOGE Quality Choice – $12,500 | 3 Days | $535/day → Total: $1,605

BTC Intelligent Innovation – $55,600 | 2 Days | $4,770/day → Total:

BTC Efficient & Excellent – $258,000 | 5 Days | $24,664.80/day → Total: $123,324

For more plans, please visit the official website:

All contracts require no maintenance or operation, and are suitable for investors who want to obtain stable on-chain income in the midst of market fluctuations. In addition, JA Mining also has a simple and transparent invitation rebate mechanism. Recommending others to invest in contracts can receive a 5%-7% rebate reward, further expanding the source of income

The market is changing, and mining thinking is being reshaped

With the overall growth of trading volume, whale holdings and on-chain deployment, XRP is moving closer to practical value and institutional logic. The emergence of JA Mining cloud mining just meets the current market demand for "low risk + high predictability". For users who want to obtain real on-chain returns, cloud mining is not only a tool to replace speculative trading, but may also be a key link in the future digital asset allocation.

Start now, no need to wait: click to download the APP and register to get $100 to start 0 cost mining

Media Contact:

JA Mining

...

Attachment

JAMining

CONTACT: ...