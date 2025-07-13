Delhi Speaker Apprises V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar On Assembly's Modernisation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday apprised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar of the initiatives undertaken to modernise the functioning of the legislature.

Speaker Gupta met Dhankhar at the Vice President's House and also presented a special booklet titled '100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly – Marching Ahead with Legacy and Development'.

During the interaction, Speaker Gupta elaborated on the Assembly's transition to a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

This ambitious move towards a paperless environment is designed to enhance legislative transparency, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate real-time communication among Members, he said.

Gupta also highlighted the commissioning of a 500 kW Solar Power Project at the Assembly premises.

With this initiative, the entire complex is poised to operate entirely on renewable energy, marking a significant move towards environmental sustainability.

The project aligns with national goals of energy conservation and sets a commendable precedent for green public infrastructure, he said.

The Speaker shared a visionary proposal to develop the Delhi Assembly as a heritage complex. This initiative seeks to preserve the architectural and historical legacy of the institution while integrating modern amenities.

The goal is to transform the Assembly into a vibrant civic space that fosters public engagement and becomes a living Heritage of Delhi's democratic journey.

The Vice President appreciated the initiatives and conveyed his best wishes for the continued strengthening of democratic institutions at the state level.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat vowed support for an initiative to develop the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a Living Heritage Site of national importance.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Gupta, Union Minister Shekhawat said:“We look forward to working in close collaboration with your office to preserve this historical edifice and unlock its full cultural potential for the people of Delhi and the nation.”

The Union Minister said:“The Delhi Assembly Building is a significant landmark that not only represents the rich political legacy of our nation but also stands as an enduring symbol of architectural and historical value. Your proposal to develop the campus as a vibrant heritage hub is both timely and appropriate.”

The correspondence between the Speaker and the Union Minister follows their meeting held on June 3 to discuss ongoing developmental initiatives.