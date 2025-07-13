Malaika Arora Falls In Love With Florence Amidst 'Carbs, And The Chaos...'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora has admittedly fallen in love with Florence somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos of the place.

Malaika shared a picture of posing in a blue sweatsuit with white sneakers on her Instagram. This was followed by photos from the flight, and the airport.

The post also includes sneak peeks of her room in Florence. We could also see Malaika enjoying a beverage by the balcony during her getaway.

She was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan during the trip, who was also seen posing for some stylish mother-son photos with Malaika.

From soaking in the sun to wandering the streets of Italy, to a smoldering mirror selfie, Malaika's post had it all.

Dropping glimpses of her travel diaries to Italy, Malaika wrote, "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos... I accidentally fell in love with Florence. 🇮🇹 Didn't expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."

On June 26, Malaika wished her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with a sweet unseen video.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram stories and posted a candid boomerang featuring the '2 State' actor. Posing in a white shirt, along with black pants, Arjun appeared relaxed and cheerful in the clip captioned,“Happy Birthday.”

After being in a relationship for around six years, Malaika and Arjun decided to go their separate ways last year. Despite ending their relationship, these two continue to maintain cordial terms with each other.

Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika in October last year while interacting with the fans during the promotion of his 2024 film“Singham Again.” As the audience members in the crowd started chanting Malaika's name, inquiring about her, Arjun responded by saying,“Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.(No no, I'm single now, relax.)”