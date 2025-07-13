President Droupadi Murmu's Two-Day Odisha Visit Begins Tomorrow
On Monday, the President will chair the fifth convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.
On Tuesday, President Murmu will attend the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School at Cuttack.
She will also take part in the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 in Cuttack.
Earlier last month, the President was left overwhelmed with emotion on Friday, as students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun sang a special song to wish her on her 67th birthday.
As part of her birthday activities, she visited Uttarakhand and inaugurated the Presidential Niketan as well as participated in various cultural and educational programmes.
She also inaugurated various projects on its sprawling campus.
President Murmu also released a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan and participate in a state government programme on the International Day of Yoga.
Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a curated collection of 51 speeches of President Murmu in Hindi and English along with the e-version, describing her vision as a guiding light to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Named 'Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)', the book offers a window into the vision, philosophy, and priorities of the President during her second year in office (August 2023 to July 2024).
Rajnath Singh described the compilation of speeches -- ranging from addresses to the nation as well as at universities, on innovation, the contribution of women in the development of the country, equality and the cultural heritage -- as the essence of the Union government's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.
