A Large Influx Of XRP Holders Joins BJMINING, On-Chain Earnings Surge By 300%
|Contract Project
|Investment Amount
|The term
|Total revenue
|WhatsMiner M50S+
|$100
|2days
|$100+$6
|WhatsMiner M60S++
|$600
|7days
|$600+$52.50
|Avalon Miner A1566
|$1,200
|15days
|$1,200+$234
|WhatsMiner M66S+
|$5,800
|30days
|$5,800+$2,610
|Antminer L7
|$12,000
|40days
|$12,000+$8,160
|ANTSPACE HD5
|$96,000
|54days
|$96,000+$119,232
If a user invests $96,000 in the ANTSPACE HD5 hashrate contract (54-day term), the estimated total return can reach $215,232-including a net profit of $119,232. This option is ideal for long-term holders looking to optimize their asset allocation.
Why Shift Now?
The XRP ecosystem is undergoing a profound transformation. On-chain data shows that weekly transaction volume on the XRP Ledger has surged by 430% over the past two years, reaching over 8 million transactions per week in 2025. Meanwhile, Ripple has formed a custodial partnership with BNY Mellon-America's oldest bank-further driving institutional adoption.
A Canadian user who transferred 170,000 XRP to BJMINING remarked,“Rather than endure the stress of a technical pullback, I'd rather let my assets work for me around the clock in a mining facility.”
BJMINING's AI-powered dynamic tuning system is designed to seize arbitrage opportunities amid market turbulence. On July 11, when XRP suddenly dropped 8%, the system automatically reallocated computing power to BTC mining-resulting in a 12% gain in daily returns despite the broader downturn.
As XRP approaches a potential breakout point in September, cloud mining enables investors to accumulate more tokens while waiting for market recovery-unlocking dual benefits in a bullish run:
Value appreciation of held XRP assets
Increase in token quantity via mining rewards
The true value of digital assets lies not only in price appreciation, but in their ability to consistently generate cash flow. With over 5 million global users, BJMINING proves that idle XRP can become a source of stable daily income-delivering 0.5% to 1.2% returns through its AI-optimized mining infrastructure.
Official Website:
App Download: /xml/index.html#/app
Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.CONTACT: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment