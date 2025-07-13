Motogp: Marquez Retains Sachsenring Crown As Alex And Bagnaia Complete Podium

MENAFN - IANS) Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), July 13 (IANS) Marc Marquez delivered a masterclass at the German Grand Prix, securing yet another victory at the Sachsenring on his 200th premier class start. The win, his ninth at the venue in the top class, which has earned him the nickname 'The SachsenKing', pushes him past Giacomo Agostini in the all-time victory standings to second place, with his 69th win.

From the lights out, it was clear the Ducati racer meant business. Marquez grabbed the holeshot and quickly began stretching his lead, unfazed by the jostling behind him.

Fabio Di Giannantonio briefly fought his way into contention, overtaking Marco Bezzecchi for second, while Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta battled behind. However, Marc was in a league of his own, consistently lapping in the low 1:20s while others fell away, as per MotoGP.

Drama unfolded as Acosta crashed out from fifth, ending KTM's podium hopes. Di Giannantonio, running second at the time, lost the front at Turn 1 on Lap 18. Moments later, Johann Zarco also fell at the same corner. The chaos continued when Bezzecchi, who had inherited second, crashed in an identical fashion.

This promoted Alex Marquez to second - an extraordinary result given he is riding with a fractured hand - and Francesco Bagnaia to third, a much-needed bounce back after a disappointing Saturday. Despite a few scares elsewhere, including multiple crashes at the treacherous Turn 1, the top three remained steady to the flag.

Marquez crossed the line with a dominant margin over his brother Alex, while Bagnaia took home vital championship points. Behind them, Fabio Quartararo edged Fermin Aldeguer for fourth. Luca Marini secured his best finish yet for Honda in sixth, followed by Binder, Miller, Fernandez, and Rins.