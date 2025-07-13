Katie Miller's Beach Photo With Family Sparks Buzz Day After Elon Musk Unfollows Her On X-Is She Still With Team Musk?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A cheerful beachside photo posted by Katie Miller on X has reignited speculation around her relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk-and stirred fresh curiosity about her political ties. In the image, Miller is seen smiling in the surf with her three children, while husband Stephen Miller is tagged and visible in the distance.

“Three kids later and I'm in the best shape of my life,” she wrote in the caption.“If you needed a reason to have kids here it is: they make you better, stronger and life richer. Being a mom is the best job in the world. Cheers to a weekend in the summer sun.”

The seemingly lighthearted post comes against a backdrop of mounting political drama, both personal and professional.

From the White House to Team Musk

Katie Miller left her White House role earlier this year to join Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Her departure drew backlash online, including a viral jab from the official Democratic Party account, which posted an image of an empty chair and empty bed, tagging her husband @StephenM-a clear dig suggesting personal fallout.

Her move was also seen as symbolic, given Stephen Miller's close alignment with Donald Trump and Musk's growing rift with the President .

Musk unfollows Katie Miller: Personal or professional?

This week, Musk unfollowed Katie Miller on X, triggering fresh rumors about her status with the company and the tech billionaire. The timing is notable, coming just days after the Millers shared a Fourth of July photo together in an apparent effort to shut down gossip about strains in their marriage.

Whether Musk's move signals a deeper falling-out-or simply part of a broader shake-up-remains unclear.

Musk and Stephen Miller drift further apart

Tensions between Elon Musk and Stephen Miller have been rising since Musk publicly criticised Trump's“Big Beautiful” spending bill, labeling it“pork-filled” and a“disgusting abomination .”

Miller, one of Trump's most ideologically hardline aides, hit back in a Fox Business interview.

“That's not pork. That's not waste. That's not new spending,” Miller said.“That is the most conservative piece of legislation in my lifetime.”

The interview was widely seen as a rebuttal to Musk's comments, although Miller never named the billionaire directly.

Musk and Stephen Miller were once perceived to be aligned on immigration and tech policy. But as Musk's criticism of Trump has grown louder, so has his distance from Trump's inner circle. His decision to unfollow Stephen Miller on X followed heated exchanges over border policy and government spending.

Katie's dual role as Stephen's wife and a Musk aide has placed her at the center of the escalating feud .

Musk's MAGA disconnect

Musk's recent unfollows on X, including high-profile MAGA figures like Mike Johnson, Karoline Leavitt, and Sen. Mike Lee, are seen as part of a broader distancing from Trump's base. His increasingly public dissatisfaction with GOP leadership-especially over issues like the Epstein files and fiscal policy-has deepened the rift.

The beach photo may have been intended to project peace and stability-but for the Millers and Musk, the political tide appears far from calm.

