Novo Nordisk Partners With Saudi Heart Association To Improve Cardiovascular Health In Saudi Arabia

Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, is excited to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Heart Association (SHA), aimed at improving cardiovascular care throughout Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership will engage clinicians in a series of educational and research initiatives designed to provide optimal, multidisciplinary care for patients across the Kingdom.

The collaboration seeks to enhance patient outcomes nationwide by equipping healthcare professionals with vital knowledge and resources. This effort aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to address the clinical and economic challenges posed by cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular diseases present a significant public health challenge in Saudi Arabia, with rising rates of related major risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, and inflammation. Besides traditional risk factors, systemic low-grade inflammation is nowadays recognized as a driving force of atherosclerotic disease progression and plaque destabilization. In 2016, approximately 201,300 Saudi nationals were affected by cardiovascular diseases, accounting for over 45% of fatalities in the country. This partnership is dedicated to tackling these pressing issues by fostering effective management strategies and enhancing clinical practices.

Novo Nordisk and SHA are committed to establishing a comprehensive framework for early intervention, significantly improving the quality of care provided to patients. The partnership will leverage diverse communication channels to reach healthcare providers, delivering thorough education on the latest advancements in cardiovascular care.

“At Novo Nordisk, we understand the critical importance of collaboration in advancing cardio care,” said Melvin D'Souza, General Manager at Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia.“Our partnership with the Saudi Heart Association marks a proactive step toward enhancing cardiovascular health practices and ultimately improving patient outcomes across the Kingdom.”

“We are thrilled about this collaboration with Novo Nordisk and its potential impact,” stated Dr. Waleed AlHabeeb, President of the Saudi Heart Association.“By working together, we can empower healthcare providers with the essential knowledge and skills to effectively manage cardiovascular patients, contributing to a healthier future for our communities.”

Tags#Cardiovascular diseases #Novo Nordisk #Saudi Arabia #Saudi Heart Association