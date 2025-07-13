LG Sinha Hands Over Jobs To Kin Of Terror Victims In Baramulla

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over appointment letters to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of terror victims during a special ceremony held in Baramulla.

The event marked a major step in the UT's mission to honour and rehabilitate the 'real victims' of terrorism over the past three decades but remained forsaken and voiceless.

40 Families Receive Appointment Letters

Forty families from various districts received government appointment letters as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative promised by the Lieutenant Governor during a meeting with terror victim families in Anantnag on June 29, 2025. Fulfilling his commitment within just 15 days - well before the 30-day deadline - LG Sinha reaffirmed the administration's resolve to continue this process until every deserving family receives justice and support.



During the interaction, victims' families shared harrowing tales of loss and trauma. Their narratives laid bare the brutality of terrorism and exposed the silence and inaction that surrounded their pain for decades.

“Justice Delayed No Longer Justice Denied”

Addressing the gathering, LG Sinha acknowledged the years of suffering endured by these families.

“Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are now being brought to the forefront,” he said.

He accused earlier regimes and“conflict entrepreneurs” of suppressing the truth and crafting narratives that glorified terrorists while maligning India.

“For almost three decades, conflict entrepreneurs ruled the roost. They created a singular narrative that painted India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. This false narrative has now been demolished. The real victims of terrorism have exposed Pakistan and unmasked these propagandists,” the LG declared.



He issued a stern warning to those continuing to spread such divisive narratives, saying that the administration will act firmly against individuals undermining the peace and sovereignty of the Union Territory.

“No More Jobs for Terrorists' Kin, Only Justice for Victims”

LG Sinha made it unequivocally clear that the administration will no longer allow any appeasement of those involved in or sympathising with terrorism. He stated that the previous practice of awarding government jobs to family members of terrorists had ended.

“We are identifying such elements and removing them from government jobs. Instead, we are rehabilitating the genuine victims of terrorism,” he affirmed.

He also highlighted that some individuals are still working at the behest of Pakistan to nourish the terror-ecosystem in the region.

“Appropriate legal action will be taken against them. We are committed to realising the dream of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Systematic Redressal Mechanism

The LG announced that helplines have been established in every district to collect grievances from terror-affected families - including those dating back to the 1990s. Many families have reported that FIRs were never registered, and that their lands were encroached upon or properties demolished.

“We are receiving hundreds of complaints. The culprits will not be spared. We will ensure justice,” he said.

The event also served as a platform for remembrance. LG Sinha recalled the tragedy of Wali Mohammad Lone, a resident of Fatehgarh village in Baramulla, whose son Bashir Lone was gunned down in 1992. A year later, his two other sons were abducted by terrorists - their bodies never recovered.

Another heartbreaking case was that of Raja Begum from Kupwara's Lilam village. In 1999, she lost her husband, two sons, and daughter in a single night after they refused to shelter terrorists. She waited 26 years for justice.

“We stand firmly with Raja Begum and all the families of terrorism victims,” LG Sinha said, assuring them that the administration will not rest until every such family is rehabilitated and their stories acknowledged.

“Under PM Modi, J&K Writing a New Chapter”

Reiterating his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor said:

“Under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu and Kashmir is scripting a golden chapter of inclusive development, peace, and social justice. Efficient, transparent, and people-centric governance has become a hallmark of this administration.”

He urged every citizen, including the media, to amplify the stories of these victim families and help restore their dignity.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri besides others.