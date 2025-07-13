Ulema Council Condemns Imran Ansari, Seeks Legal Action

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) - an umbrella body representing all schools of thought among Muslims, both Sunni and Shia - has once again expressed grave concern over 'inflammatory' statements made by Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari.

The MMU's latest statement builds on its earlier appeal for unity and responsible conduct among Muslims, where it had refrained from directly naming individuals, in the hope that certain figures would reflect on their conduct and seek reform.

“However, contrary to such expectations, Imran Reza Ansari has now openly uttered derogatory and offensive remarks against the revered Companions (Sahaba) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh), the statement from the religious body said here on Sunday.

According to the MMU, this behaviour is not only deeply condemnable and unacceptable but constitutes a direct attack on Islamic unity, ethics, and the long-standing foundations of mutual respect and harmony among Muslim communities.

The MMU emphasised that this is not a matter of scholarly disagreement, but a“deliberate and dangerous attempt to incite sectarian discord within Kashmiri society”.

“Such actions pose a serious threat to the social and religious cohesion that generations of scholars and spiritual leaders have built through dialogue, patience, and mutual tolerance”, the statement added.

Of particular significance is the fact that prominent scholars from within the Shia community themselves have distanced themselves from Imran Ansari's statements, it further said.“Esteemed Shia clerics such as Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi Al-Moosvi, and others have publicly expressed their deep anguish and disapproval, stating clearly that such language has no basis in Islamic teachings or the noble traditions of the Ahlul Bayt (the family of the Prophet(Pbuh)”, it read.

“In view of the gravity of the situation and its potential to provoke public unrest, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema is demanding immediate legal action against Imran Reza Ansari for inciting sectarian hatred and seriously offending the religious sentiments of Muslims”, the statement demanded.

Furthermore, the MMU has unanimously decided that until Imran Ansari retracts his statements and issues a public apology, he will be subjected to a complete social and religious boycott. He will not be invited to any event, gathering, or platform affiliated with the MMU or any of its member organisations, the statement added.

The Council also issued a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them not to fall prey to provocation, and to respond with patience and wisdom. The MMU reminded the community that“their real strength lies in unity, and they must defeat the sinister agendas of those trying to sow discord among Muslims under hidden motives”.

While the MMU's prompt reaction has been welcomed by certain public circles, many have simultaneously expressed dismay over its silence regarding the flurry of statements by some prominent preachers, which are widely considered derogatory towards the family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and minority Shia community.

The MMU however has announced that it will soon convene a key meeting to further deliberate on the current crisis and to formulate a comprehensive plan of action moving forward.