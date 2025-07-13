Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10 Amarnath Yatris Injured After 3 Buses Collide In Kulgam

2025-07-13 10:06:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three buses part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided on Sunday on their way back to a base camp in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 10 pilgrims, officials said.

The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

The convoy was returning after pilgrims had their darshan at the cave shrine.

Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable. Three buses were damaged in the road accident.

Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

