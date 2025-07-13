10 Amarnath Yatris Injured After 3 Buses Collide In Kulgam
The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.
The convoy was returning after pilgrims had their darshan at the cave shrine.
Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable. Three buses were damaged in the road accident.
Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.Read Also Massive Rescue Op Launched For Missing Yatri On Baltal Route Five Dead, 1 Injured As SUV Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Ramban
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment