Education Ministry, UNESCO Push Vocational Cooperation In Southern Regions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, July 13 (Petra) - Ministry of Education on Sunday held a consultative workshop in Aqaba Governorate with the private sector's representatives in the southern region to discuss cooperation mechanisms in the vocational and work-based education fields.
The event is part of a four-year joint project held in collaboration with UNESCO and Global Affairs Canada, themed: "Transforming Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Jordan," according to a ministry statement.
The project aims to develop the Kingdom's vocational education system to align with labor market requirements and address unemployment and gender disparity issues.
Talking to the event, Advisor to Minister of Education for Technical and Vocational Education, Hisham Rifai, said the dialogue seeks to develop an "effective model" for private sector participation in vocational education, based on a "comprehensive" review completed in December 2024 for this purpose.
The workshop, which is part of a series of the ministry's coordination activities, is implemented in cooperation with UNESCO nationwide.
The statement added that the effort comes ahead of launching the actual implementation phase of job-based education in a number of pilot schools, in partnership with private sector institutions.
