Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Education Ministry, UNESCO Push Vocational Cooperation In Southern Regions


2025-07-13 10:03:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, July 13 (Petra) - Ministry of Education on Sunday held a consultative workshop in Aqaba Governorate with the private sector's representatives in the southern region to discuss cooperation mechanisms in the vocational and work-based education fields.
The event is part of a four-year joint project held in collaboration with UNESCO and Global Affairs Canada, themed: "Transforming Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Jordan," according to a ministry statement.
The project aims to develop the Kingdom's vocational education system to align with labor market requirements and address unemployment and gender disparity issues.
Talking to the event, Advisor to Minister of Education for Technical and Vocational Education, Hisham Rifai, said the dialogue seeks to develop an "effective model" for private sector participation in vocational education, based on a "comprehensive" review completed in December 2024 for this purpose.
The workshop, which is part of a series of the ministry's coordination activities, is implemented in cooperation with UNESCO nationwide.
The statement added that the effort comes ahead of launching the actual implementation phase of job-based education in a number of pilot schools, in partnership with private sector institutions.

MENAFN13072025000117011021ID1109794419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search