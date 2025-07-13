Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Soud, U.S. Embassy Discuss Supporting 'Sustainable' Water Projects


2025-07-13
Amman, July 13 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Soud, on Sunday discussed with the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Jordan, Peter Shih, the key challenges facing the Kingdom's water sector and the current efforts to implement "sustainable" projects that ensure "effective" security of water resources.
According to a ministry statement, Abu Soud stressed the importance of joint cooperation with donor countries, praising the "significant" support provided by the United States to Jordan, especially amid the "increasing" pressure on the Kingdom's water resources.

