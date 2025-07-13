403
Dance, Devotion, And Discipleship Shine At Guru Purnima Nritya Mahotsav
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Satyagraha Mandap at Gandhi Darshan came alive with rhythm, reverence, and radiance as the Guru Purnima Nritya Mahotsav unfolded on the sacred evening. Organised by Urvashi Dance Music Art & Cultural Society in collaboration with Gandhi Darshan and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the event was a soul-stirring tribute to the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition.
Inaugurated by Shri Vijay Goel, Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, the event brought together disciples of celebrated classical dance gurus from across India. "Guru Purnima is more than a festival-it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage through our gurus and their disciples," remarked Shri Goel.
Dr. Rekha Mehra, Founder of Urvashi Dance Music Art & Cultural Society, shared an emotional note, stating, "Through this Mahotsav, we offer our heartfelt gratitude to the Gurus who continue to be the torchbearers of Indian classical traditions. This evening is an offering of love, respect, and legacy."
A Warrior's Rhythm: Disciples of Ajay Bhatt
The festival opened with a striking performance of Mayurbhanj Chhau, a martial dance form from Odisha, by disciples Abhishek, Vishal, and Ravi Shanker. Their commanding leaps and martial movements embodied the spirit of ancient warriors, choreographed with precision by their guru, Ajay Bhatt.
Krishna's Leela in Chaturang: Disciples of Vishwajeet
Following this was Chaturang, a vivid Kathak presentation by Suraj Kumar, Anchal Sharma, and Astha Gupta, disciples of Vishwajeet. Their dance explored the divine play of Lord Krishna, weaving together Sahitya, Sargam, Tarana, and Nritya with emotive abhinaya and synchronized grace.
Shudh Nritya in Jhaptaal: Disciples of Ritu Gupta
Disciples of Ritu Gupta showcased the technical richness of Kathak in Jhaptaal through a presentation of tukdas, tihais, parans, and pramilus. Their footwork and rhythmic clarity offered a glimpse into the pure dance (nritta) aspect of the form.
Invoking Shakti and Samarpan: Disciples of Purnima
Guru Purnima's disciples performed two emotionally resonant pieces:
Shakti – A dynamic invocation of the Goddess, highlighting divine femininity and empowerment.
Samarpan – A moving portrayal of the Guru-Shishya bond, complete with mirror work and interactive elements that symbolized teaching, correction, and surrender.
Kathak Through the Eras: Disciples of Barun Banerjee
In a sweeping historical narrative, disciples of Barun Banerjee presented Kathak's transformation through three key phases:
Mandir Kaal – as a sacred offering in temples,
Darbar Kaal – as an art form refined in royal courts, and
Adhunik Kaal – as a modern yet rooted expression.
This performance stood out for its narrative arc and deeply researched choreography.
Guruvy Namah: Disciples of Punita Sharma
Disciples Sukriti Singh, Rashika Johar, Ritika Mishra, Sumedha Singh, and Charvi, trained by Punita Sharma, offered Guruvy Namah, a heartfelt tribute to the Guru set to Sargam and structured in teen taal. Through aamads, tukdas, tihais, parans, and ladis, the performance reflected rhythmic brilliance and devotion.
Divine Invocation: Disciple of Vandana
The concluding performance was a soulful Durga Stuti in Pancham Sawari Taal (15 beats), performed by a disciple of Vandana. The dancer invoked the fierce yet compassionate energy of Goddess Durga, leaving the audience enveloped in spiritual stillness.
A Living Legacy: Gurus and Their Disciples
Adding to the grandeur of the evening were spellbinding performances by the disciples of some of India's most celebrated dance legends - Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, and Padma Shri Nalini-Kamalini. Each group of disciples carried forward the distinct legacy of their gurus with finesse and devotion. From intricate footwork to expressive abhinaya, their performances reflected years of rigorous training and a deep-rooted commitment to preserving the purity and grace of Indian classical dance. These acts not only paid homage to their mentors but also reaffirmed the living tradition of the Guru-Shishya parampara that lies at the heart of Indian culture.
The Guru Purnima Nritya Mahotsav transcended performance to become a sacred offering-a living homage to the Gurus who shape not just artists, but custodians of cultural legacy. As the last note faded and the final bow was taken, what lingered was the spirit of gratitude, discipline, and the enduring beauty of the Guru-Shishya bond.
