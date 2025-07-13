403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's 1St Deputy PM Arrives In Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah arrived in Lebanon, Sunday, on an official visit.
Upon his arrival at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf and his accompanying delegation were received by Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Kuwait's Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon Counselor Yassin Al-Majed, and Kuwaiti embassy staff. (end)
fz
Upon his arrival at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf and his accompanying delegation were received by Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Kuwait's Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon Counselor Yassin Al-Majed, and Kuwaiti embassy staff. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- New Silver's Income Fund Unveils Monthly Payouts And No Lockup Period
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment