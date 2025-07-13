Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's 1St Deputy PM Arrives In Lebanon


2025-07-13 10:02:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah arrived in Lebanon, Sunday, on an official visit.
Upon his arrival at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf and his accompanying delegation were received by Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Kuwait's Charge d'Affaires in Lebanon Counselor Yassin Al-Majed, and Kuwaiti embassy staff. (end)
