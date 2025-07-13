403
OIC IPHRC's 25Th Session Kicks Off With Kuwaiti Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 13 (KUNA) -- The 25th regular session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began Sunday at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, with Kuwait participating.
In his opening speech, OIC Secretary General Hussein Taha stressed the crucial importance of water as a lifeline and a cornerstone of sustainable development, and emphasized that ensuring access to water is vital for achieving peace and stability, especially as many OIC member states face serious water stress challenges.
Taha called for enhanced cooperation, capacity-building, and investment in water infrastructure, urging all stakeholders to treat water as a human right-protected from being used as a tool of coercion or conflict, and to promote equitable transboundary water sharing.
Executive Director of the IPHRC Secretariat, Noura Al-Rashoud highlighted the urgent humanitarian crisis facing hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians in the occupied territories, where basic rights, including access to water, are severely restricted.
She called for equitable access to affordable water services, particularly for marginalized communities, and for strengthening transparency, accountability, and innovation in water management.
Al-Rashoud also expressed appreciation to Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi for his impactful leadership during the previous session of the Commission.
IPHRC Chairperson Haci Ali Acikgul voiced deep concern over the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the targeting of civilians and blockade of humanitarian aid as war crimes, and reaffirmed the Commission's solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged immediate international action to lift the siege and ensure unrestricted aid delivery.
The Kuwaiti delegation is led by Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, with participation from Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the OIC Yousef Al-Taneeb, Advisor Turki Al-Daihani, and diplomatic attaches Jana Al-Dhufairi and Fawaz Qutb Al-Deen. (end)
