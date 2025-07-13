403
EU, Indonesia Reach Political Agreement On Comprehensive Economic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) announced Sunday that it had reached a political agreement with Indonesia on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) following a meeting in Brussels between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
In a joint press conference held at the EU headquarters in Brussels, President von der Leyen stated, "Europe and Indonesia are choosing a path of openness, partnership, and shared prosperity. The agreement will open new markets and create more opportunities for our businesses. It will also help strengthen the supply chains of critical raw materials, essential for Europeآ's clean tech and steel industry."
She added, "Weآ're living in turbulent times and when economic uncertainty meets geopolitical volatility, partners like us must come closer together. So today weآ're taking a big step forward in this partnership."
For his part, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto described the agreement as "an important moment|, adding "After many years of hard work, we have agreed to move forward. For Indonesia, CEPA is not only about trade, it is about fairness, respect, and building a strong future together."
"The agreement must support our efforts to grow our industries, create jobs, and strengthen our sustainable development goals. We are ready to finalize it soon, in a way that benefits both our peoples," he said.
According to an EU statement, the comprehensive agreement is expected to boost trade and investment, foster inclusive and sustainable growth, and enhance the resilience of supply chains. It will also support cooperation on critical raw materials, which are vital to the strategic interests and industrial competitiveness of both partners.
The statement added that the agreement will serve as a solid platform for deepening bilateral economic ties, and represents a milestone in the long-standing EU-Indonesia partnership based on open, rules-based cooperation.
Beyond trade, both sides emphasized their shared vision to broaden the scope of bilateral relations. In this context, the European Commission adopted a visa cascade decision for Indonesia, ensuring easier and faster access to multiple-entry visas for Indonesian nationals.
The two leaders also reaffirmed their support for a rules-based international order, enhanced cooperation with the United Nations, and peace efforts in Ukraine and the Middle East. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening the EU-ASEAN partnership and working together to promote peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.
This political agreement marks a decisive step toward finalizing CEPA by September 2025, through the efforts of EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Indonesiaآ's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. (end)
