Sonakshi Sinha Needs Chutti From This Behavior Of Hubby Zaheer Iqbal
She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she was seen picking out some cosmetics for herself from a store when Zaheer quietly entered the store and left with the shopping bag placed next to Sonakshi. In the backdrop, we could see a confused Sonakshi looking for her bag, unaware that the bag was with Zaheer.
Dropping the clip on the photo-sharing app, Sonakshi wrote on her IG, "I need a chutti from this behavior," along with three laughing emojis.
Sonakshi and Zaheer are presently on a holiday in Switzerland.
Earlier today, the 'Dahaad' actress treated the netizens with a romantic picture of the adorable couple.
The still featured Sonakshi almost kissing Zaheer against a beautiful backdrop. After that, she posted a video, where the 'Dabangg' actress adorably placed her hand on her hubby's hand as the two were on a drive together.
Previously, Sonakshi busted Zaheer as she shared a screenshot of a private chat of the couple on the stories section of her Instagram.
The chat showed Zaheer asking his better half if she was hungry. Sonakshi refused saying“Not at all, stop feeding me". Expressing his disappointment, Zaheer replied,“I thought holiday had started".
To this, Sonakshi wrote that she had dinner right in front of him. The conversation concluded on an adorable note with the exchange of“love you" between the couple.
Taking a jibe at her pregnancy rumors, Sonakshi wrote along with the screenshot,“The reason why everyone thinks I'm preggos. Stop it @iamzahero."
After dating for almost seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding. They registered their wedding at their home, after which they hosted a party for their industry friends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment