Over 3,600 Road Grievances Addressed On Mobile App In Gujarat
Out of 3,632 complaints lodged by citizens regarding potholes, damaged bridges, and other road infrastructure issues, a resolution has been provided for 3,620 cases, with only seven complaints currently under process.
Launched as a citizen-centric digital platform, the GujMarg app allows users to directly report infrastructure-related issues -- such as damaged roads, unsafe bridges, or structural faults -- to the State Roads and Buildings Department.
The app has seen more than 10,000 registered users across the state since its inception, highlighting growing public engagement in infrastructure monitoring.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued strict directives to ensure rapid restoration of all affected roads, pushing for accelerated repair work across Gujarat on a war footing.
The Roads and Buildings Department has been instructed to act promptly and efficiently under this monsoon repair strategy.
Available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the GujMarg app allows users to upload photographs alongside complaints and track the status of their reports in real time.
Officials urge citizens to actively use the platform to report infrastructure issues in their locality, enabling faster resolution and improved road safety across the state.
In Gujarat, the Roads and Buildings Department oversees an extensive road infrastructure network covering more than 2.5 lakh km, which includes national highways, state highways, district roads, rural roads, and link roads.
The state is also home to more than 6,500 bridges and culverts, all maintained under the department's jurisdiction.
Infrastructure development and maintenance are supported through Central and international schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, and World Bank-funded projects.
To safeguard road and bridge assets during the monsoon season, the department conducts pre-monsoon surveys and deploys emergency response teams across the state.
In recent years, Gujarat has also initiated the rollout of smart road technologies and digital monitoring systems to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of road maintenance and public service delivery.
