Russian Ruble Hits Two-Year Peak
(MENAFN) The Russian ruble climbed to its highest point against the US dollar in two years on Thursday, propelled by robust trade inflows and favorable government measures, experts reported.
The ruble was exchanging below 75 to the dollar, reaching its most powerful position since 2023.
Additionally, the currency appreciated to 86.5 against the euro, increasing by over 5%.
This upward trend concludes two months of improved performance for the ruble, partially fueled by hopeful sentiments surrounding peace negotiations in Ukraine.
Two sessions of direct discussions between Moscow and Kiev occurred in Istanbul during mid-May and early June, although a third meeting has not yet been arranged.
Specialists note that both structural and seasonal influences continue to bolster the Russian currency.
“Ruble strength is supported by high exports and a broad supply of foreign currency, alongside low imports and weak demand,” stated Mikhail Zeltser from BCS World of Investments in an interview with a news agency on Thursday.
He added, “Funding rates for refinancing debt and foreign trade operations are also significant.”
