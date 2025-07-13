403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senate Committee Advances Bill Boosting Ukraine Aid
(MENAFN) A legislative proposal granting additional assistance to Ukraine and preventing the Pentagon from independently halting weapons shipments has been approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee.
These provisions are included in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the yearly defense legislation that sets the Pentagon’s objectives and budget for the upcoming fiscal period.
This bill arrives amid growing friction between Congress and the White House regarding pauses in aid earlier this year.
In March, President Donald Trump temporarily stopped all support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
More recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended arms deliveries, citing the necessity to reassess shrinking Pentagon inventories.
Support resumed earlier this week following Trump’s expressed frustration over the slow progress of peace negotiations and his assertion that Ukraine requires weapons to “defend” itself.
Later, news outlets reported that Trump was not informed of the latest suspension and appeared uncertain about whether he had authorized it.
The latest NDAA draft was approved through a bipartisan vote this week.
According to a summary issued on Friday, it “reaffirms” American backing for Ukraine, prolongs aid until 2028, raises yearly authorizations from $300 million to $500 million, and mandates that the Pentagon maintain intelligence assistance for Kiev.
These provisions are included in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the yearly defense legislation that sets the Pentagon’s objectives and budget for the upcoming fiscal period.
This bill arrives amid growing friction between Congress and the White House regarding pauses in aid earlier this year.
In March, President Donald Trump temporarily stopped all support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
More recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended arms deliveries, citing the necessity to reassess shrinking Pentagon inventories.
Support resumed earlier this week following Trump’s expressed frustration over the slow progress of peace negotiations and his assertion that Ukraine requires weapons to “defend” itself.
Later, news outlets reported that Trump was not informed of the latest suspension and appeared uncertain about whether he had authorized it.
The latest NDAA draft was approved through a bipartisan vote this week.
According to a summary issued on Friday, it “reaffirms” American backing for Ukraine, prolongs aid until 2028, raises yearly authorizations from $300 million to $500 million, and mandates that the Pentagon maintain intelligence assistance for Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment