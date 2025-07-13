403
Xi Jinping Awaits Attending APEC Summit
(MENAFN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping is reportedly preparing to take part in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this year, while U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet confirmed his attendance, according to a news agency on Saturday.
The information was based on comments from journalist Jeong Kyu-jae, who revealed insights from his Friday lunch meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which he later discussed on his YouTube platform.
“Xi Jinping will visit the APEC summit in Gyeongju,” Jeong quoted Lee as saying.
Jeong also noted, as reported by the news agency, that Lee "effectively said that US President Donald Trump also needs to attend, but a decision has apparently not been made yet.”
The APEC gathering for 2025 is planned to take place in the city of Gyeongju in South Korea between late October and early November.
According to the same report, President Lee has not made up his mind about participating in a Chinese military parade this September, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II.
“I got the impression that he is considering the issue of attendance very carefully,” Jeong stated, mentioning that former South Korean President Park Geun-hye received disapproval from Washington following her attendance at the 2015 parade.
