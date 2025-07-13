Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Disqualifies Three Lawmakers Over Campaign Finance Breaches

France Disqualifies Three Lawmakers Over Campaign Finance Breaches


2025-07-13 09:20:57
(MENAFN) France’s Constitutional Council on Friday removed three members of parliament—Jean Laussucq, Stéphane Vojetta, and Brigitte Barèges—from office and barred them from political activity for one year, citing serious campaign finance breaches during the 2024 legislative elections.

In a formal ruling, the Council declared that all three candidates had engaged in unlawful campaign practices, resulting in the immediate annulment of their election victories and a one-year ban from holding public office.

The decision outlined specific violations: Laussucq reportedly financed his campaign through his personal bank account, with a substantial amount of funds originating from third-party sources. Barèges, meanwhile, was found to have submitted fraudulent invoices and involved municipal staff from Montauban in campaign-related financial dealings. Vojetta’s disqualification stemmed from issues tied to improperly reported transportation expenses.

New elections will be organized in the constituencies previously represented by the disqualified deputies.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109794360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search