Young professionals earning between Dh10,000‭ ‬and Dh15,000‭ ‬are being advised to set aside between 20‭ ‬and 30‭ ‬per cent of their income if they plan to invest in property‭ . ‬Real estate experts say disciplined saving‭, ‬coupled with salary growth‭, ‬can help them afford a down payment within three to five years‭.‬

“For a property priced between Dh600,000‭ ‬and Dh900,000‭, ‬with a 15‭ ‬to 20‭ ‬per cent down payment‭, ‬buyers should aim to save between‭ ‬Dh90,000‭ ‬and Dh180,000‭,‬”‭ ‬Adriano Vichi‭, ‬co-founder of Monopoly Properties AVS‭, ‬said‭. ‬“With savings of Dh2,000‭ ‬to Dh4,500‭ ‬each month‭, ‬with disciplined budgeting and progressive salary growth‭, ‬this is achievable within three to five years‭.‬”

Keep in mind that real estate investment is not only for high-income earners‭. ‬“With the right strategy‭, ‬even those with moderate incomes can enter the property market and start building long-term wealth‭,‬”‭ ‬Vichi said‭. ‬By right strategy‭, ‬he means understanding the market‭, ‬choosing the right area based on your budget and expected returns‭, ‬and timing your entry well‭.‬

For early career professionals‭, ‬dipping your toes into the world of property investment for the first time can seem daunting‭. ‬However‭, ‬with offerings such as tokenisation and fractional ownership‭, ‬practically anybody can have a share in property‭.‬

Where it had once been challenging for professionals to invest when they were new to their careers‭, ‬with barriers such as banks‭ ‬requiring a minimum of six months of salary history and a stable income that meets specific criteria‭, ‬things have become much simpler now‭. ‬Ayman Youssef‭, ‬managing director of real estate company Coldwell Banker‭, ‬said that real estate tokenisation means first-time earners and recent graduates can invest in fractional ownership for as little as Dh2,000‭. ‬

In real estate‭, ‬tokenisation refers to the process of converting the value of a physical property into a digital‭ ‬“token”‭ ‬that can then be bought and sold on a blockchain‭, ‬which is a digital ledger that stores and shares information across a computer network‭.‬

Where to buy

Wondering where to invest in a place‭? ‬One area that stands out to Youssef is Dubai South because of its strategic location next‭ ‬to Al Maktoum Airport‭. ‬“With the development of the new Al Maktoum International Airport‭, ‬this area is poised for major growth‭. ‬The airport's expansion is expected to drive significant demand for residential‭, ‬commercial‭, ‬and retail spaces‭.‬”

Another promising area‭, ‬he said‭, ‬is Town Square because of well-planned communities and‭ ‬“attractive property prices”‭. ‬It's promising also due to the fact that there are plans to improve connectivity between Town Square and Sheikh Zayed Road‭, ‬and this is expected to boost demand and shoot up property values in the future‭, ‬Youssef said‭.‬

The biggest mistake young investors can make is underestimating the actual cost of homeownership‭, ‬says Vijay Valecha‭, ‬chief investment officer of Century Financial‭, ‬a brokerage based in Dubai‭. ‬He said people tend to ignore additional expenses that come with owning‭ ‬a property‭, ‬like insurance‭, ‬maintenance‭, ‬and utility fees‭, ‬which can add up to a significant amount‭. ‬“It makes sense to prioritise building a solid savings base before diving into direct real estate investments‭,‬”‭ ‬Valecha said‭, ‬explaining how saving up can bring financial security and give more flexibility in responding to market opportunities‭.‬

Another mistake Valecha said young earners make is not having an emergency cushion‭. ‬“Given that it's the first job‭, ‬priority should be given to an emergency fund‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“A regular savings pattern should be inculcated‭, ‬to accumulate around six months of living expenses in a liquid investment that could be used in personal financial setbacks like an involuntary job loss‭.‬”

“A young individual starting their first job might allocate their portfolio with 70‭ ‬per cent in equities‭, ‬20‭ ‬per cent in bonds‭, ‬and 10‭ ‬per cent in real estate as a starting point and adjust these allocations to align with their personal goals‭, ‬risk-taking capacity‭, ‬and income‭,‬”‭ ‬he advised‭.‬

Moreover‭, ‬for those who have a lower budget‭, ‬property technology platforms like SmartCrowd and PRYPCO lets investors own shares‭ ‬in Dubai properties for as little as Dh500‭ ‬and Dh2,000‭, ‬respectively‭. ‬This has proved to be quite successful‭. ‬PRYPCO's founder‭, ‬Amira Sajwani‭, ‬declared that a tokenised property was fully funded in under 24‭ ‬hours‭, ‬with 224‭ ‬investors making their‭ ‬contribution‭. ‬She also claimed that the second property that was listed broke a record‭, ‬selling in under two minutes‭.‬

Admittedly‭, ‬not all investors feel the same about fractional ownership and co-investment platforms‭. ‬“Personally‭, ‬I remain cautious about these models‭. ‬Real estate investing demands commitment‭ ‬-‭ ‬raising sufficient capital‭, ‬conducting due diligence‭, ‬and selecting the right property based on well-defined goals‭,‬”‭ ‬Zsombor Szokol‭, ‬co-founder of Monopoly Properties AVS‭, ‬said‭. ‬

The reason for this‭, ‬he said‭, ‬is that these sorts of platforms come with caveats‭. ‬

The investor would have limited asset control‭, ‬lower liquidity‭, ‬and income may be lower compared to directly owning the property‭.‬

“For those serious about real estate‭, ‬a more traditional approach‭ ‬-‭ ‬based on direct acquisition and market knowledge‭ ‬-‭ ‬remains‭, ‬in my opinion‭, ‬the most effective path to building a solid portfolio‭,‬”‭ ‬Szokol added‭.‬

So‭, ‬what's the final verdict‭? ‬Investing in tokenisation with your most recent salary‭, ‬or saving up for months or years for direct ownership‭? ‬It all comes down to personal choices and circumstances in the end‭. ‬While it may look attractive to engage in the market when first starting off by putting in a few thousand dirhams‭, ‬it is better to find out whether the benefits outweigh the risks‭.‬

With plenty of new initiatives being rolled out‭, ‬investing in Dubai is becoming increasingly accessible‭. ‬Earlier this year‭, ‬the‭ ‬entity responsible for Dubai's ever-growing real estate market‭, ‬Dubai Land Department‭ (‬DLD‭), ‬launched the‭ ‬'Real Estate Tokenisation Project‭.‬'‭ ‬Though still in its pilot phase‭, ‬it will try to drive significant growth in the real estate tokenisation sector‭, ‬with its market value projected to reach Dh60‭ ‬billion by 2033‭, ‬representing 7‭ ‬per cent of Dubai's total real estate transactions‭.‬

