K-Pop Star Ravi May Face 2 Years Jail Term For Evading Military Service, Producing Fake Medical Certificate

K-pop star Ravi, who is facing charges for evading military services, may be sentenced to two years imprisonment for producing fake medical certificates, according to report.

The South Korean singer-songwriter has also left his K-pop band VIXX over allegations of trying to avoid military service.

Recommended For You UAE: Want to study abroad? How citizens can check if foreign university meets new criteria

He was booked on January 12 by the investigating agency for evading military service and providing false health records.

The prosecutors have demanded a two-year prison sentence for the K-pop star.

"We sincerely thank the fans who support VIXX, and we inform you of member Ravi's departure from VIXX," stated the band's management company, Jellyfish Entertainment.

"After careful discussion between Ravi and the agency, it was decided that he will leave the team as of today," the company further said.

All men under the age of 30 must mandatorily perform two years of military service in South Korea.

Ravi was allegedly accused of hiring the services of a broker to manipulate his health records and produce false diagnoses of epilepsy during a military examination, a report stated

The court has yet to decide on Ravi's sentence.