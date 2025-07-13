UAE: Free Summer Vehicle Safety Checks At Select Fuel Stations To Prevent Accidents

Motorists across the UAE can now benefit from free 10-point vehicle safety checks at select fuel stations. This comes as part of Dubai Police's annual 'Summer Without Accidents;' campaign, which was announced during a press conference on Thursday.

The campaign, running from July 1 to September 30, targets motorists in general, as well as travelers preparing for long trips during school holidays and summer breaks.

The free inspections include checks on:



Tire pressure and wear

Brake fluid and systems

Coolant levels and radiator hoses

AC and air filters

Battery health

Headlights and windshield wipers Condition of belts

“Regular vehicle maintenance is not just a technical necessity, it's a public responsibility,” said Zaid Al-Qafidi, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at Bin Omran.“Through these checks, we want to empower drivers to make informed decisions and help reduce accidents."

Motorists can visit any participating AutoPro center, located across ENOC fuel stations in the UAE, to get their cars inspected for free. The service covers key components known to fail during extreme heat.

The campaign is being held in partnership with Dubai Police, who noted that tire bursts, overheating, and brake failures are common in summer. Authorities urged drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road.

“We see a spike in incidents every summer linked to technical issues that could've been avoided,” said Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police.“These free inspections are a simple but crucial step to keep everyone safe on the roads.”

Recently, on July 4, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also launched a parallel awareness drive , urging motorists to perform routine maintenance checks before journeys. Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA, said:“We urge all motorists to conduct regular and routine maintenance checks, including a quick inspection before setting off. This should involve a visual check of tyre pressure, engine oil and coolant levels, and ensuring there are no oil or water leaks beneath the vehicle.”