UK Allocates Additional £5.5 Million To Sustain WFP Food Assistance For Refugees In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The United Kingdom has announced a new contribution of £5.5 million (US$7.43 million) to support the United Nations World Food Program's (WFP) food assistance operations for refugees residing in camps and host communities across Jordan.In a statement on Sunday, WFP Jordan said this latest funding marks the UK's second allocation to the program this year, following a previous contribution of £4 million (US$5.16 million) that helped avert cuts in aid to thousands of vulnerable refugees.WFP Country Director and Resident Representative in Jordan Alberto Correa Mendes said the renewed UK support arrives at a critical juncture and underscores Britain's ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance in the Kingdom. He noted that the funding will help sustain WFP's efforts to support the most vulnerable families amid severe funding constraints affecting WFP and other partners engaged in refugee assistance.Mendes highlighted that WFP still faces a funding gap of US$24 million to maintain reduced levels of monthly cash assistance through the end of this year and prevent further cuts to aid provided to refugees in camps and host communities.Currently, WFP provides cash assistance to 280,000 refugees in Jordan, primarily Syrians, to help them meet essential food needs. In July 2023, funding shortfalls forced the program to reduce monthly cash assistance from 23 Jordanian dinars to 15 Jordanian dinars per person, representing a one-third cut.