Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Gaza: 139 Killed, 425 Injured In Past 24 Hours


2025-07-13 09:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, July 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 139 Palestinians, including 5 recovered from under rubble, were killed and 425 others were injured in the past 24 hours due to the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.
In its daily statistical update, the Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under debris and in streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them so far.
According to the Ministry, the total death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 58,026, with 138,520 injured. Since March 18, 2025, alone, 7,450 people have been killed and 26,479 injured.

