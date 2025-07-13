Ukrainian Recon Troops Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Air Defense System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the brigade posted the corresponding video on Facebook .

"Reconnaissance troops of the Chornyi Li' brigade located and corrected fire on another station of the enemy's latest medium-range surface-to-air missile system, Buk-M3," the post accompanying the video states.

The Buk-M3 air defense system is one of the key components of the enemy's air defense. The cost of one such system is estimated at around $45 million.

