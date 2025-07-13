Russian Shelling Injures Two In Sloviansk, Including Minor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Sloviansk Town Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"At11:00, another enemy shelling was recorded in the Lisnyi neighborhood. Apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. According to the Head of the Sloviansk Town Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, two people have been reported injured so far - one of them is a 13-year-old boy," the statement reads.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces had earlier attacked Sloviansk using Geran-2 UAVs, damaging a hospital and a kindergarten.