Russian Shelling Injures Two In Sloviansk, Including Minor
"At11:00, another enemy shelling was recorded in the Lisnyi neighborhood. Apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. According to the Head of the Sloviansk Town Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, two people have been reported injured so far - one of them is a 13-year-old boy," the statement reads.Read also: Russian army shells Bilozerka in Kherson Region, man injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces had earlier attacked Sloviansk using Geran-2 UAVs, damaging a hospital and a kindergarten.
